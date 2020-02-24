Pistons' Derrick Rose: Shooting woes continue
Rose finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two boards, and three assists in 28 minutes of a 107-104 loss to Portland on Sunday.
Rose made his second consecutive start, but once again struggled shooting from the field despite his new title as starter. It was an off night for all the Pistons' starters, as Rose lead the way in scoring from those on his team who started the game. He'll look to rediscover his rhythm against the Nuggets on Tuesday.
