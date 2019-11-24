Pistons' Derrick Rose: Should play Saturday
Coach Dwane Casey expects Rose (foot) to play Saturday at Milwaukee, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Rose is officially questionable for Saturday's contest after the left foot soreness cropped up during Friday's game against Atlanta, but it appears he'll be ready to play. The 31-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 23.8 minutes through 10 games.
