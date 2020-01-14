Rose compiled 23 points (10-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebound and one block in 37 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 117-110 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Despite Rose's notoriously poor track record on the health front, the Pistons have loosened the reins on the 31-year-old and have allowed him to clear 30 minutes in three of the last four games. History suggests that's not a sustainable plan over the course of a long season, but Rose's fantasy managers can continue to ride the wave while it lasts. Rose has put up at least 20 points in six straight games and eight of the past nine contests, chipping in 5.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals during the latter stretch while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the charity stripe.