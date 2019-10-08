Pistons' Derrick Rose: Solid off bench in preseason debut
Rose supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 15 minutes during the Pistons' 115-91 preseason loss to the Magic on Monday.
Rose was one of two double-digit scorers off the bench for Detroit in the preseason-opening loss, making it a solid Pistons debut for the veteran. Rose averaged an impressive 18.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting for the Timberwolves last season, with the latter figure the second highest of his career and his 37.0 percent success rate from three-point range qualifying as a new high-water mark in that category. While he's expected to open the season on the bench, Rose certainly has the talent and experience to ascend to the first team or garner close to a starter's allotment of minutes as the season unfolds.
