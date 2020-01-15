Pistons' Derrick Rose: Starting Wednesday
Rose will start Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Rose hasn't started since Nov. 11, so this is an unexpected change-up for the Pistons. Rose has still seen plenty of action off the bench, though, averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 31.7 minutes across the past six outings.
