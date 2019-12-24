Pistons' Derrick Rose: Strong performance despite loss
Rose had 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one block and two steals in 25 minutes odd the bench during Monday's 125-109 defeat against the 76ers.
Rose was dealing with a knee injury, but he managed to see action and looked quite decent on both ends of the court. He has scored in double digits in all but two games of the regular season thus far, and should remain fantasy relevant due to his scoring abilities and regardless of his role moving forward.
