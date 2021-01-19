Rose delivered 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Heat.

The Pistons might have lost Monday, but Rose's performance was encouraging -- he has surpassed the 20-point mark in his two games since returning from a knee injury and has looked decisive every time he steps on the court. That should boost his trade value ahead of the deadline, but it should also keep fantasy managers happy. Rose has looked productive despite being entrenched in a reserve role -- something that's not expected to change in the foreseeable future.