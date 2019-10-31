Rose was removed from Wednesday's game against Toronto due to soreness in his hamstring, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Rose finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 assists in 20 minutes of run before being taken out by coach Dwayne Casey. While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, the Pistons will do their due diligence in terms of evaluating Rose ahead of Friday's tilt with Chicago. The veteran guard has had a strong season for Detroit so far and is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 assists through five games.