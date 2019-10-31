Pistons' Derrick Rose: Taken out of game Wednesday
Rose was removed from Wednesday's game against Toronto due to soreness in his hamstring, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Rose finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 assists in 20 minutes of run before being taken out by coach Dwayne Casey. While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, the Pistons will do their due diligence in terms of evaluating Rose ahead of Friday's tilt with Chicago. The veteran guard has had a strong season for Detroit so far and is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 assists through five games.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Big night off bench•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 27 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Another strong scoring effort•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Solid off bench in preseason debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.