Rose posted 31 points (15-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 113-111 victory over the Suns.

Rose had an excellent two-way effort Friday, notably tying his season-high 31 points. It was also the first time Rose has seen at least 30 minutes since Jan. 31. Across the past three contests, he's averaging 22.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.