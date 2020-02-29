Pistons' Derrick Rose: Ties season-high 31 points in win
Rose posted 31 points (15-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 113-111 victory over the Suns.
Rose had an excellent two-way effort Friday, notably tying his season-high 31 points. It was also the first time Rose has seen at least 30 minutes since Jan. 31. Across the past three contests, he's averaging 22.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
More News
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Scores 20 despite shooting woes•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Shooting woes continue•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Off night versus Milwaukee•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Back in starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Logs 17 minutes versus Magic•
-
Pistons' Derrick Rose: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...