Rose (elbow) and the Pistons have agreed to terms on a two-year, $15 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After splitting the 2017-18 season between Cleveland and Minnesota, Rose had a resurgent 2018-19 season with the Wolves, averaging 18.0 points and 4.3 assists in just over 27 minutes per contest. The former MVP will head east to Detroit, where he'll likely be penciled in as the primary backup to Reggie Jackson. Given the Pistons' relative lack of backcourt depth, however, there's a chance Rose could end up spending considerable time at the two, as well.