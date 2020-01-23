Rose scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-7 FT) and added six rebounds and 11 assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over Sacramento.

Rose extended his streak with 20 or more points to 10-straight games but more remarkable were his 11 assists. It was the fourth time this season the 31-year-old reached double-digits in the category, and unsurprisingly, the performance also marked his fourth double-double of the season.