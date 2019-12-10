Pistons' Derrick Rose: Vintage perfromance vs. NoLa
Rose had 21 points (9-17 FG, -13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three boards, seven assists and one block in 28 minutes of a 105-103 win against the Pelicans on Monday.
Rose netted the game-tying and game-winning points in the fourth to propel his team to a heart pounding win. The Memphis product looked like his old self in leading his team to the victory, while recording his seventh straight game with double digit points. Rose will have a few days off before facing the Mavericks on Thursday.
