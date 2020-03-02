Pistons' Derrick Rose: Without firm timetable
Rose (ankle) is without a timetable after exiting Sunday's game against the Kings, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Rose departed the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be a sprained ankle and did not return. After the game, coach Dwane Casey said Rose was no longer in a walking boot, but he declined to state how much time he expects the guard to miss. The Pistons have two off days before Wednesday's game against the Thunder, but it's relatively unlikely that Rose will be ready for that contest.
