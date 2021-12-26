Walton, who signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on Saturday via a hardship exemption, is expected to start at point guard Sunday against the Spurs, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Though he hasn't appeared at the NBA level since the 2019-20 season, Walton will likely be in store for major minutes in his Pistons debut Sunday with Detroit down 11 players, eight of whom are in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Over his seven appearances this season with Detroit's G League affiliate (Motor City Cruise), the 26-year-old Walton averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.1 minutes per contest.