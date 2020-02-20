Pistons' Derrick Walton: To sign with Pistons
Walton will sign a 10-day contract with Detroit, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Walton began the year with the Clippers before being dealt to Atlanta at the trade deadline and subsequently waived. He'll now join the Pistons on a 10-day deal, and given the team's lack of talented depth, he could have a chance to stick around beyond that period.
