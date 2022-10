The Pistons signed Cacok to an Exhibit 10 contract Friday.

Cacok was waived by the Trail Blazers last week, but he'll now join the Pistons for 2022-23 after signing with his new team Friday. Depending how Detroit's roster shapes out, Cacok could end up spending time with the G League's Motor City Cruise this season if he's unable to lock up one of the last roster spots.