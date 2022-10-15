Cacok was waived by the Pistons on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Cacok has now been waived by the Trail Blazers and Pistons in a span of eight days. Cacok will likely end up on the team's G League affiliate.
