Dedmon was traded to Detroit on Thursday in exchange for Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dedmon began last season in Sacramento before being traded back to Atlanta at the deadline. The Hawks will now send him north to Detroit, though it's unclear if the Pistons plan to keep the veteran big man. In 44 total appearances last season, Dedmon averaged 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.