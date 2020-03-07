Pistons' Donta Hall: Back in NBA
Hall was recalled by the Pistons ahead of Saturday's game against Utah, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Hall will make his return to the NBA after a short G League stint. He's appeared in three games for the Pistons this year and is averaging 1.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.
