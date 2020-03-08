Play

The Pistons assigned Hall to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.

Hall will take part in the Drive's road game Sunday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, so he won't be available for the parent club in its matchup with the Knicks later in the evening. Expect the forward to rejoin the Pistons early in the upcoming week before he finishes out his second 10-day deal with the club.

