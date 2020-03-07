Pistons' Donta Hall: Expected back from G League
Hall is expected to return from the G League ahead of Saturday's contest against the Jazz, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Hall has found some NBA run recently, averaging 1.7 points and 3.7 rebounds across 13.7 minutes across his past three appearances. It's possible he takes the court again against the Jazz.
