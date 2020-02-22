Hall was signed to a 10-day contract Saturday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Hall has a good chance to get his first taste of NBA action after receiving a 10-day contract from the Piston, who's G League team, he's labored on this year. The Alabama product demonstrated exceptional skills on both ends of the floor for the Drive and could see immediate minutes as a part of the Detroit's thin frontcourt rotation. Look for an update from the team clarifying his availability for Sunday's tilt with Portland.