Hall signed a second 10-day contract with the Pistons on Tuesday.

Hall has appeared in each of the last three games, logging an average of 13.7 minutes, though he hasn't provided much in terms of statistical value. Regardless, the Pistons will keep him around for another 10 days, at which point they'll have to either sign him for the rest of the season or send him back to the G League.

