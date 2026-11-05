Robinson amassed 27 points (8-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Robinson caught fire from beyond the arc, knocking down seven three-pointers en route to a team-high 27 points. The veteran sharpshooter was Detroit's most efficient offensive weapon, making eight of his 12 field-goal attempts while logging a substantial workload. Although his contributions outside scoring remained limited, Robinson's perimeter production makes him a valuable specialist for fantasy managers seeking three-pointers.