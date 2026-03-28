Robinson (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Robinson was held out of Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a right hip strain, but the veteran sharpshooter has been given the green light to play in Saturday's interconference clash. He scored in double digits in each of his four games prior to Thursday's absence, and over that span he connected on 44.1 percent of his three-point attempts (on 8.1 3PA/G) while averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 28.5 minutes.