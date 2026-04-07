Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Cleared to play for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (hip) will play Wednesday against the Bucks.
Robinson is all set to return from a one-game absence along with Tobias Harris. With this news, Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green could see their minutes take a hit.
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