Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Drains four beyond the arc
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson finished Friday's 131-129 loss to Utah with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes.
Robinson's reputation as a long-range sharpshooter is well-documented, and it's allowed him to hold onto a starting role in Detroit's offense. Like many who rely on the long ball to produce, Robinson is a streaky player who can fall behind with a cold shot. Still, he's converting threes at a 38.9 percent clip, which is right around his recent averages over the past three seasons.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Officially cleared•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Probable for Saturday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Won't return Thursday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Exits game due to leg injury•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Nails four threes in blowout win•