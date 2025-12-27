Robinson finished Friday's 131-129 loss to Utah with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes.

Robinson's reputation as a long-range sharpshooter is well-documented, and it's allowed him to hold onto a starting role in Detroit's offense. Like many who rely on the long ball to produce, Robinson is a streaky player who can fall behind with a cold shot. Still, he's converting threes at a 38.9 percent clip, which is right around his recent averages over the past three seasons.