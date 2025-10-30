Robinson tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 win over the Magic.

Robinson did the majority of his scoring from beyond the arc, where he's now gone 12-for-26 in his last four appearances. The sharpshooter took full advantage of his opportunities Wednesday after a pair of sluggish showings, dropping eight points Sunday against Boston and eight points Monday against Cleveland. He should continue to get looks with the starting five with Jaden Ivey (knee) sidelined.