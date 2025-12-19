Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Exits game due to leg injury
Robinson (leg) went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Robinson has gone to the locker room to have his leg evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Thursday's game. Caris LeVert and Jaden Ivey are in line for more minutes off the bench for as long as Robinson is out of the game.
