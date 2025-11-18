Robinson posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-112 victory over Indiana.

Robinson has now logged his sixth straight game with at least one steal, averaging 14.7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 3.5 threes on a 42.9 percent clip in that span. Robinson has seen increased usage due to major contributors like Cade Cunningham (hip), Tobias Harris (ankle) and Ausar Thompson (ankle) all missing time, and he has taken advantage of the opportunity.