Robinson chipped in 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 131-124 win over the Warriors.

The five made three-pointers were more than in his prior three games combined, when he went just 4-for-20 from downtown and scored a total of 24 points. Robinson was mostly productive in January, and through 14 games on the month he averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 threes, 2.1 boards and 1.5 assists in 26.1 minutes a contest while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.