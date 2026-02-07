default-cbs-image
Robinson (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Robinson popped up on the injury report due to a left quad contusion, but the veteran sharpshooter has been given the green light to suit up for Friday's contest. He has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games while connecting on 12 of his 24 three-point attempts over that span.

