Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Robinson popped up on the injury report due to a left quad contusion, but the veteran sharpshooter has been given the green light to suit up for Friday's contest. He has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games while connecting on 12 of his 24 three-point attempts over that span.
