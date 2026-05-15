Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (back) is available for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
Robinson sat out Wednesday's Game 5 loss but will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back soreness and suit up in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over four second-round appearances, the sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 triples, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.
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