Robinson (back) is available for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Robinson sat out Wednesday's Game 5 loss but will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back soreness and suit up in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over four second-round appearances, the sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 triples, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.