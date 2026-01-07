default-cbs-image
Robinson (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against Chicago, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has received the green light for Wednesday's contest after dealing with a minor left calf contusion. He has started in all 34 appearances this season, averaging 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while making 2.7 three-pointers.

