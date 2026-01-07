Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against Chicago, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Robinson has received the green light for Wednesday's contest after dealing with a minor left calf contusion. He has started in all 34 appearances this season, averaging 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while making 2.7 three-pointers.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Likely to face Chicago•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Available Monday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Likely to play Monday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Notches 12 points in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Drains four beyond the arc•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Officially cleared•