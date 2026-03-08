Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Lands three triples in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson supplied 15 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and four assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.
Robinson connected on at least three triples for the first time in his past five games, although he added very little else. Despite playing a key role for the Pistons, Robinson has been little more than a possible three-point streaming option for those in standard fantasy formats. Through 60 regular-season games, he has averaged 12.0 points and 2.9 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 150.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Scores 16 points with three triples•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Notches 13 points•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Contributes 18 points in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Good to go Friday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Likely to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Strong effort in win•