Robinson (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Robinson was also listed as probable ahead of Monday's blowout win over New York, though he was cleared to play and posted nine points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes. The veteran swingman has recorded single-digit points in four of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 25.9 percent from beyond the arc in 25.2 minutes per tilt.