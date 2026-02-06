Robinson is probable for Friday's game against the Knicks with a bruised left quadriceps.

After logging 30 minutes during Thursday's upset loss to the Wizards, Robinson remains likely to be available for the second leg of this back-to-back. Robinson has averaged 14.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.6 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per contest in his last 13 games, shooting 43.9 percent from downtown.