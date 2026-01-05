Robinson is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks with a left calf contusion.

After logging 30 minutes during Sunday's win in Cleveland, Robinson is likely to play the second part of this back-to-back set. Robinson has averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per contest over his last 13 games.