Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Likely to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks with a left calf contusion.
After logging 30 minutes during Sunday's win in Cleveland, Robinson is likely to play the second part of this back-to-back set. Robinson has averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per contest over his last 13 games.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Notches 12 points in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Drains four beyond the arc•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Officially cleared•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Probable for Saturday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Won't return Thursday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Questionable to return Thursday•