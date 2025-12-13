Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Nails four threes in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 142-115 win over the Hawks.
Robinson has been deadly from three-point range in three contests since returning from a two-game absence on Dec. 5 against the Trail Blazers. The 31-year-old forward has drained nine of his last 21 shots from deep, and he is averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 threes, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals across 31.3 minutes per game.
