Robinson chipped in 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 122-116 win over Portland.

Robinson didn't miss a beat in his return from a two-game absence, scoring efficiently while raining in triples. It'll be interesting to see if Robinson has any minutes restrictions for Saturday's game against the Bucks, with it being the second leg of a back-to-back set.