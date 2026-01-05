Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Notches 12 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over the Cavaliers.
Robinson put up a solid line as he snapped a three-game streak of being held to single-digit points. Over his last seven games, Robinson has been outside the top-200 in standard nine-category leagues with 10.0 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes per contest.
