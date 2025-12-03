Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Out again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.
Robinson was previously listed as questionable, but he'll miss his second straight game Wednesday. He did participate in the morning shootaround, however, suggesting that he's close to a return. Daniss Jenkins could be in line for more run with Robinson on the shelf.
