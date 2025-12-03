Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Participates in shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) was present at shootaround Wednesday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Robinson remains officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. His presence at the session suggest he's tracking toward playing, though.
