Robinson accumulated 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over the Mavericks in Mexico City.

The 18 points were a season high for Robinson, who is adjusting quickly to his first campaign with someone other than Miami. After a two-point dud in the Pistons' opener, the 31-year-old forward has drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games, averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.4 assists in 31.3 minutes a contest while shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.