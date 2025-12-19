Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson is probable for Saturday's game against Charlotte with a left hip contusion.
After leaving Thursday's loss to Dallas, Robinson has since been diagnosed with the injury but remains on track to play Saturday. Over his last nine games, the sharpshooter has averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per contest.
