Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Robinson has missed the past two games with the ankle issue, and with Friday's match coming as the first in a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be shocking to see him hit the sidelines again. If Robinson is forced to miss his third consecutive game, Daniss Jenkins will have another opportunity to start.

