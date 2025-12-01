Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) won't play Monday against the Hawks, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Robinson will miss his first game of the season Monday evening, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee. Caris LeVert, Jaden Ivey and Ronald Holland will see some increased opportunity with Robinson unavailable.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Stuffs stat sheet in win Saturday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Struggles to score Monday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Drains five threes in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Extends steals streak in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Tallies season-high 23 points•