Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
As expected after he was downgraded to doubtful, Robinson will miss Monday's contest due to a right hip strain. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green are candidates to see increased playing time.
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