Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Ruled out vs. Pelicans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correcting a previous report, Robinson (hip/wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Robinson was initially listed in the starting lineup, but the team released a new lineup card shortly after that listed Robinson as out for Thursday's contest. Kevin Huerter will draw the start on the wing with Robinson sidelined.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Will play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Probable for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Limited impact in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Drains five triples vs. Philly•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Perfect from field in win•