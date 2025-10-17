Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Scores 10 in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one turnover in 21 minutes of Thursday's 119-98 preseason win over the Wizards.
It's worth noting that Robinson started this contest in the absence of Jaden Ivey (knee), who is expected to miss four weeks of action. Robinson can put up three-pointers in a hurry, and Ivey's injury could open the door for him to see a spike in fantasy value to open the season for anyone needing a boost in that category.
